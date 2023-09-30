A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Anime's 1st 5 Minutes Streamed

Azrest's promo also posted before anime of Korean web comic debuts on October 7

Aniplex began streaming the first five minutes from the first anime episode based on Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean web comic on Saturday.

Aniplex is also streaming a promotional video for the character Azrest Kingscrown:

© A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

Yen Press is releasing the series in English and it describes the story:

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

© A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

The anime's cast includes:

Taishi Kawaguchi is directing the anime at Arvo Animation . Takamitsu Kouno ( She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man , Absolute Duo , We Without Wings - Under the Innocent Sky ) is writing and supervising the scripts for the anime. Hiromi Kato ( Violinist of Hamelin , Kobato. , Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ) is designing the characters. Eiji Iwase is the art director, and Masahiro Kama is credited for art assistance. Kazushige Kanehira , Akihiro Hirasawa , Yasuhiro Okumura , and Tomoyasu Fujise are credited for art design. Hideki Imaizumi is the compositing director of photography. Kenta Higashiohji ( Pole Princess!! ) is composing the music.

Shōtarō Hashiguchi is the prop designer. Aiko Matsuyama is the color key artist. Ryoko Kaneshige is in charge of editing. Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director, while Yasumasa Koyama is in charge of sound effects. Magic Capsule is credited for sound production.

FLOW performs the anime's opening theme song "Get Back." Singer Momosumomosu performs the ending theme song "6 o Naderu" (Stroke the 6).

he anime will premiere on October 7 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , MBS , and CTV . Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in English-speaking, Latin America, and European countries.

The web comic is based on an original story by Usonan .



Source: Comic Natalie