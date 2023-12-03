Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film's Trailer Shows Title Titans Side-by-Side

Warner Bros. began streaming a new trailer for the Godzilla vs. Kong film sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Sunday. The trailer shows Godzilla and King Kong fighting side by side against a new threat.

The film will open on April 12, 2024. The film will have IMAX screenings on its release date. Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. delayed the film from its original March 15, 2024 opening.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) is returning to direct the film. Mary Parent , Álex García , Eric McLeod , Thomas Tull , and Jon Jashni are producing the movie.

The Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

The film opened in Japan in July 2021, delayed from its original May 2021 opening, topping the box office chart.