Project originally revealed with different studio in December 2022

© Kojima Productions

Death Stranding

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Beef

Kojima Productions confirmed on Thursday that the previously reported live-action film adaptation of the studio'sgame is in development. The announcement revealed A24 () is working with Kojima Productions to produce the adaptation.

Game director Hideo Kojima commented on the project:

There are a lot of “game adaptation films" out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Entertainment news source Deadline had reported one year ago that the game was getting a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ( Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music ). At the time, Deadline said Kojima and Hammerstone Studios' Alex Lebovici were slated to produce the film. Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar were slated to serve as executive producers.

Kojima Productions established a new division in Los Angeles, California in 2021 dedicated to music, television, and film. Kojima Productions is currently developing the Death Stranding 2 game and the OD game.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game's two-part novelization debuted in November 2019, and a Steelbook version shipped in February 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2020. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awarded Kojima the Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards in April 2020.

Source: Kojima Productions