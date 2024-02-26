News
Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc 1st Episode Screening Earns US$11.5 Million, Ranks #2 in U.S. Box Office in Opening Weekend
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Box Office Mojo estimates that the film earned US$5,525,000 on Friday (including preview screenings on Thursday), US$3,530,000 on Saturday, and US$2,520,000 on Sunday.
Similar theatrical screenings of the first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc television anime in the U.S. in March 2023 earned US$10.1 million in its opening weekend.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is also screening in IMAX and premium large formats.
The screening opened in Tokyo on February 2 as part of a World Tour, and debuted at #1 with 443,700 tickets sold for 646,790,467 yen (about US$4.35 million), in its first three days. It has sold a total of 1.03 million tickets for approximately 1.4 billion yen (about US$9.32 million) as of February 18.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere in spring.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
