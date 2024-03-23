The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Anime Streams Promotional Video

Anime season premieres on April 7

NBCUniversal Anime revealed at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday a new promotional video for the third season of the anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga.

Image via The Duke of Death and His Maid anime's website ©イノウエ／小学館・死神坊ちゃんと黒メイド製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 7 at 10:00 p.m. on, and will also air on, and. The show will stream in Japan onand other services.will stream the anime as it airs in Japan and later stream dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Staff from the second season will return to produce the new season at J.C.STAFF . Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano will reprise their starring roles as the Duke of Death and Alice, respectively.

Ayumi Mano performs the new season's ending theme song "Étoile Mémoire." Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song "Cinematic Parade."

The staff previously announced that the third season would conclude the story.

The second season debuted in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The staff of the anime describes the season:

“Kill anyone he touches”… A young noble boy, “Bocchan” was once bewitched.

He has always been rejected because of the curse but he has never been lonely.

He was supported by his maid Alice and an old butler Rob who has been taking care of Bocchan since he was little. Recently he made a witch friend and his rather distant relationship with his own family has improved a little. But he still can't figure it out because he has no clue how he lift the curse that will allow him to touch someone who he loves…

But finally, Bocchan and Alice start to figure out how to solve the situation and their destiny has moved dramatically. They can't touch each other even if they want to… the romance story between two begins now!

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.