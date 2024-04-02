Live-Action Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ Show Unveils More Cast, July Debut

The staff for the live-action series of Ryō Nakama 's Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga announced six more cast members and the July premiere for the series on Tuesday.

The newly announced cast members are (as pictured above):

Fuku Suzuki as Jō Nakajima (third from left)

as Jō Nakajima (third from left) Neru Nagahama as Kanban Musume (Poster Girl) (fifth from left)

Makita Sports as Daihachi Shiga (leftmost)

Kanji Tsuda as Gennai Hiraga (seventh from left)

as Gennai Hiraga (seventh from left) Hiroki Miyake as Musashi Miyamoto (sixth from left)

as Musashi Miyamoto (sixth from left) Rei Dan as Mother (second from left)

Yōsuke Sugino ( Tokyo Revengers live-action films) stars in the series as Isobee Isobe (center).

Toru Hosokawa is directing and writing the screenplay of the 10-episode series, and Atsushi Hirasawa is composing the music. Haruna Ueda, Shiori Kodaka, Kōsuke Katō , and Atsushi Morii are the series' producers.

The live-action television series will start running on the WOWOW Prime, WOWOW 4K, and WOWOW on Demand services on Fridays at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) in July.

Nakama originally published the manga as a one-shot, then he launched the serialized version in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2013. The manga ended in October 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in January 2018. The series inspired a four-episode series of online Flash anime shorts that premiered in December 2013. A new "mame anime" (bean anime) of 30-second shorts starring Daiki Yamashita as Isobee Isobe premiered online in December 2015, with more episodes in April 2016. The mame anime's second season debuted in March 2017. Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published the manga's one-shot side story titled "Sessha wa Salaryman" (I Am a Salaryman) in January 2018.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in April 2016.