No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Reveals July 9 Debut, New Visual, Theme Song Artists

Kadokawa unveiled a new visual, theme song artists, and July 9 premiere date for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga on Friday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館/「異世界失格」製作委員会

Kashitarō Itō will perform the opening theme song, and Mayu Maeshima will perform the ending theme song.

The anime will premiere on July 9 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , MBS , Hokkaido TV , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and will then premiere on Nagoya TV on July 13. The series will stream in Japan on ABEMA and Netflix starting on July 9.

Anime Expo will host the world premiere of the anime's first episode on July 4.

Kadokawa also revealed that the franchise's mascot character Melos is getting a series of videos on YouTube titled "Melos no Daibōken" (Melos' Great Adventure). The first episode "Seisaku Genjō Kengaku" (A Tour of the Production Location) is available now.

The cast includes:

Shigeki Kawai ( Uncle From Another World ) is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi (both on Buddy Complex ) are designing the characters and serving as chief animation directors. Kenji Terao is credited for monster design. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Goichi Iwahata , Shigeyuki Koresawa ( Digital Noise ), Michiru Odaka ( Digital Noise ), and Light Dream ( Digital Noise ) are credited for prop designs. Masakazu Miyake is directing the art, while Yuri Sanan is credited for art setting. Izumi Sakamoto is the color key artist. Nexus is handling the special effects. Light Dream and Aya Inuise ( Digital Noise ) are credited for 2D design, while Miki Yoshida ( POLYG ) is directing the 3D. Aera Laboratory is collaborating on the modeling. Takeshi Hirooka ( Nexus ) is the compositing director of photography. Hitomi Sudō ( REAL-T ) is editing. Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound, while Magic Capsule is producing the sound. Kadokawa is producing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A second life in another world with cute girls by your side and video gamey powers--sounds like a dream, right? Not so for a certain melancholy author, who would quite literally rather drop dead. Honestly, all the fantastical adventure is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Will our terminally depressed hero find a new lease on life in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy?

The Love After World Domination manga duo Noda and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on June 28.

Source: Press release





