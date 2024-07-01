News
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- Film Earns US$1.04 Million in 1st U.S. Weekend
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll opened the film in the United States last Friday, June 28.
The film opened in Japan on April 19. The film has screenings in IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX in Japan, in addition to regular screenings.
The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,749,988,280 yen (about US$11.12 million) as of June 9.
The film stars:
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishirō Nagi
- Yūma Uchida as Reo Mikage
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi
- Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi
- Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira
- Yūki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami
- Sōma Saitō as Hyōma Chigiri
- Kōki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego
- Subaru Kimura as Ryō Nameoka
The film features returning cast and staff members. The television anime's assistant director Shunsuke Ishikawa directed the film at 8-Bit. Taku Kishimoto (Haikyu!!, Silver Spoon, 2019 Fruits Basket) supervised and wrote the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro supervised the story. Nomura is credited as the character designer. Jun Murayama composed the music. Nissy and SKY-HI perform the theme song "Stormy."
The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility.
Sources: The Numbers, Box Office Mojo (link 2)