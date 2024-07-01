BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- Film Earns US$1.04 Million in 1st U.S. Weekend

opened film in the U.S. last Friday

©金城宗幸・三宮宏太・ノ村優介・講談社／「劇場版ブルーロック」製作委員会

The anime film of'sspinoff ofand'ssoccer manga earned US$1,043,969 to open at #13 at the U.S. box office this past weekend. The film earned US$512,987 on Friday, $294,418 on Saturday, and $236,564 on Sunday.

Crunchyroll opened the film in the United States last Friday, June 28.

The film opened in Japan on April 19. The film has screenings in IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX in Japan, in addition to regular screenings.

The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,749,988,280 yen (about US$11.12 million) as of June 9.

The film stars:

The film features returning cast and staff members. The television anime's assistant director Shunsuke Ishikawa directed the film at 8-Bit . Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Silver Spoon , 2019 Fruits Basket ) supervised and wrote the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro supervised the story. Nomura is credited as the character designer. Jun Murayama composed the music. Nissy and SKY-HI perform the theme song "Stormy."

The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility.

Sources: The Numbers, Box Office Mojo (link 2)