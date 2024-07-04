News
Egumi Legacy Anime Streams New Promo Video
Happinet revealed a new promotional video for the anime based on TAKALAKA and voice actor Takuya Eguchi's Egumi Legacy card game on Thursday.
The anime will premiere on July 9 at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT) on the AT-X channel. It will simultaneously stream on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Hulu, FOD, and Amazon Prime in Japan, and it will also stream simultaneously worldwide on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.
The anime will star (character name romanizations are not official):
- Takuya Eguchi as Legendary Final Climax BOM
- Yoshino Aoyama as End of the World
- Sōma Saitō as Ukkari Hachibee
- Yū Serizawa as Golden Retriever
- Kōtarō Nishiyama as Uninvited Guest
- Shinichirō Kamio as Wizard
- Wataru Komada as Cursed Guitar Case
- Wataru Hatano as God Eye
- Daiki Kobayashi as Invisible Stalker / Perm Stripe
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Mohican Dot
Masa Mori (Kaishain, Obey Me!, A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs) is directing and writing the anime. Katsuya Kitano is also writing the script along with Mori. Studio Outrigger is planning and producing the project, and agency 81 Produce is cooperating on production. Eguchi is credited with the original character designs. Kyōhei Matsuo is composing the music. Boy group Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. performs the theme song "P-P-P-PERO."
Other staff includes:
- Art Director, Color Design: Sara Matsumoto
- Director of Photography: Naoki Yamashita
- 3DCG Director: Kaisei Kishi
- CG Producer: Yūjin Yoshioka
- Production Management: Sachiko Matsuno, Yūki Nagaoka
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada
- Casting Management: Haruka Yamauchi
- Producer: Rei Kamiya
TAKALAKA and Eguchi released the Egumi Legacy card game as the 10th project in their collaborative EGUMI brand in summer 2022. The brand also includes clothing and other merchandise.
Eguchi is in charge of the worldview and original character designs for the card game. In the card game, players are explorers who go on an adventure to find the titular "Egumi Legacy" before the fall of civilization.
In the anime, there exists a floating island in the ocean called Egu Island. On the island, the only entertainment is a songstress named "End of the World." The inhabitants of the island spend their days entranced by her singing. But one day their lives are upended by the disappearance of End of the World. Afterward, the island overflows with anger, doubt, and anxiety. A great war breaks out over End of the World and the Egumi Legacy.
