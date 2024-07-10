Boichi, Roswell Hosoki to Launch Sake no Hosomichi ~Collab & Remake~ Manga on July 12

New series is part of 30th anniversary for Hosoki'smanga

The 2,910th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine announced on Friday that Roswell Hosoki and Boichi will launch the Sake no Hosomichi ~Collab & Remake~ manga in the magazine's next issue on July 12. The new manga remakes select stories from Hosoki's original Sake no Hosomichi manga as part of the earlier manga's 30th anniversary celebration.

Image via Amazon © Roswell Hosoki, Nihonbungeisha

Hosoki's "timeless bible for heavy drinkers" centers around a salaryman who goes drinking in bars from season to season. The manga waxes philosophical about alcoholic drinks, and the compiled volumes even includes recipes.

Hosoki launched the Sake no Hosomichi manga in Weekly Manga Goraku in 1994. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's 55th compiled book volume on June 19.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation debuted in July 2019. Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. The first cours of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, premiered in Japan in April 2023, and the second cours premiered in Japan in October 2023. The third season's final episode aired in December 2023, and announced the anime's fourth and final season titled Dr. Stone: Science Future .

Boichi and In-Wan Youn recently launched the SuperString: Isekai Kenbunroku manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2023.

