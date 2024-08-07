Live-Action Blue Period Film's 'Final' Trailer Reveals Insert Song

The official website for the live-action film of Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's Blue Period manga began streaming the film's "final" trailer on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's insert song "Shōkeiga" (Portrait of Yearning) by the film's composer Yūki " Yaffle " Kojima.

Image via Blue Period film's Twitter 山口つばさ／講談社 ©2024 映画「ブルーピリオド」製作委員会

The film stars:

The film will open on Friday. The film screened at the Japan Cuts film festival in New York on July 13.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul ) is directing the film, Reiko Yoshida ( Blue Period anime) is writing the script, and Yūki " Yaffle " Kojima is composing the music.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in November 2023. The manga went on hiatus in November, and is slated to return this spring.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and released the 14th volume on March 26. The company describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

The manga won the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was nominated for the awards the previous year. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2020, and also ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December 2019, and ranked #15 on the same list in December 2020. The manga also won the Best General Manga award in the 44th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2020.

The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 2021. The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan in September of that year, and then later on Japanese television in October. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in October 2021, with weekly new episodes.

The series received a stage play adaptation in March 2022.