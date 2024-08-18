Shaman King: The Super Star Manga Resumes on August 24

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service announced on Saturday that Shaman King The Super Star , Hiroyuki Takei 's new arc for his Shaman King manga, will begin a new serialization on the platform on August 24.

Image via Magazine Pocket's X/Twitter © Hiroyuki Takei, Kodansha

Takei launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in May 2018, after publishing three prologue chapters. The manga was published irregularly, and took several hiatuses. When Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023, Kodansha stated the manga would continue on the Magazine Pocket service. The magazine's previous chapters are already available on Magazine Pocket .

Kodansha released the manga's eighth volume in Japan in December 2023.

Viz Media previously published the original Shaman King manga in English, and Kodansha USA Publishing then released the manga in October 2020 digitally. Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing Shaman King The Super Star in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Can't get enough SHAMAN KING goodness? Then hitch a ride with Alumi, Death Zero and other SHAMAN KING favorites in this action-packed spinoff, SHAMAN KING: THE SUPER STAR !

Kodansha USA Publishing released the eighth volume on June 4.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

The first anime adaptation of the main manga premiered in 2001. A new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2022. The anime ended with 52 episodes. The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020.

The Shaman King Flowers anime debuted on January 9, and debuted on Netflix on April 21.