FUUTO PI: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō Anime Film's Trailer Unveils More Cast, Theme Song

The official Twitter account for the FUUTO PI anime based on the Fūto Tantei manga unveiled a new trailer and visual for the Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō (FUUTO PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull) anime film on Friday. The trailer unveils more cast members, and reveals and previews the film's theme song "Niau Otoko ni Nare" (Become a Worthy Man). Kouji Kikkawa wrote, composed, and sang the song as Sōkichi Narumi — the character which he played in the original Kamen Rider W show, and a central character in the new film.

The new cast members include Ayumu Murase as a young Shōtarō Hidari, Satomi Satou as the villain Saeko Sonozaki/Taboo Dopant, and Jun Fukuyama as the film's original character Nagi Ōshima.

Kamen Rider W

The film will screen for a limited time in Japanese theaters starting on November 8. The film will tell the story of the beginning of

Kenjirō Tsuda voices the character Sōkichi Narumi in the film.

The returning cast includes:

Yousuke Kabashima is returning to direct the film at Studio KAI , with Ayataka Tanemura again serving as assistant director. Toei Video will distribute the film. Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Tatsuto Higuchi , character designer and chief animation director Hidekazu Ebina , chief animation director Kiyoshi Komatsubara , and composers Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse . Hideaki Tsukada is again the executive producer, and Akira Onodera is again the supervisor. Main animators include: Kazuki Kimura , Ken Obata , Kenta Yokoya , and Shun Shibata .

The Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The FUUTO PI anime premiered in August 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise .

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran from December 2022 to January 2023.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.