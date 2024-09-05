Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, October 5 Debut

The official website for the anime of Uoto 's Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite ( Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) manga began streaming its full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more cast, the main staff, and the anime's October 5 premiere date. It also previews both the anime's opening theme song "Kaijū" (Monster), and yorushika 's ending theme song "Aporia."

The newly announced cast members are:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Oczy, a champion fighter who is afraid to look at the sky



Image via Comic Natalie © 魚豊／小学館／チ。 ―地球の運動について—製作委員会

Yūichi Nakamura as Badeni, a monk who sought knowledge purely to find the moments that make the most of life



Image via Comic Natalie © 魚豊／小学館／チ。 ―地球の運動について—製作委員会

Saya Hitomi as Yolenta, a research assistant in astronomy



Image via Comic Natalie © 魚豊／小学館／チ。 ―地球の運動について—製作委員会

Kenichi Shimizu ( Parasyte -the maxim- , All Out!! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Shingo Irie ( Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan , AFTERLOST ) is in charge of series scripts. Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. , No Guns Life ) is designing the characters. kensuke ushio ( Liz and the Blue Bird , A Silent Voice , The Heike Story ) is composing the music. Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director.

The anime will premiere on NHK General on October 5 with its first two episodes. Episodes will stream on Netlix and ABEMA after each episode's airing.

The cast members include Maaya Sakamoto as Rafal, Kenjirō Tsuda as Novak, and Shō Hayami as Hubert.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.