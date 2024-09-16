Fate/strange Fake Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, Character Visuals, November World Premiere in L.A

Anime first announced in July 2023

Aniplex unveiled the cast, more staff, character visual promotional video, and the November world premiere in Los Angeles, USA of the anime adaptation of Ryohgo Narita 's Fate/strange Fake spinoff story, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday.

Crunchyroll additionally announced it will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime's cast, which also appeared in the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special, are:

The newly announced staff are:

The anime will have its world premiere at Neue House Hollywood in Los Angeles in November.

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- directors Shun Enokido ( Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- , Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are also directing the Fate/strange Fake anime at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is writing the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special premiered in Japan in July 2023. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February 2023. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.