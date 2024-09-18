Live-Action Tengu no Daidokoro Season 2 Reveals More Cast, Key Visual

Robin Furuya, Konosuke Harada join cast of October show

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Ai Tanaka 's Tengu no Daidokoro (Tengu's Kitchen) manga revealed new cast members and a key visual for the second season of the series on Wednesday.

Robin Furuya plays Jiu Atago.

Konosuke Harada plays Sо̄ma.

Taizō Harada , Makiko Watanabe , and Akihiro Kakuta reprise their roles from season 1.

Season 2 will premiere on BS-TBS in October with 10 episodes.

Kakeru Nagashima is returning as director alongside other unspecified directors. Yukiko Sode, Yoshitatsu Yamada , Chihiro Amano , Hiromu Kumamoto , and Miharu Nara are also returning as writers. VaVa (SUMMIT, Inc.) is once again composing the music.

The first season premiered on BS-TBS and BS-TBS 4K in October 2023.

© Ai Tanaka, Kodansha

The manga centers on two brothers, On and Motoi. Both are descendants of, flying goblin-like creatures in Japanese folklore, and On has only recently learned of his heritage at 14 years of age. Together, On lives with his brother, separated from normal society, with the story following their everyday lives.

Tanaka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in September 2021.

Tanaka's Apple Children of Aeon ( Sennen Mannen Ringo no Ko ) manga ran in Kodansha 's ITAN magazine from 2011 to 2014. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Tanaka's King in Limbo manga ran in ITAN from 2016 to June 2018, when the magazine ceased publication. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in August 2018, and ended in August 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

