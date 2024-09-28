New Ranma 1/2 Anime Streams Clean Opening Sequence

Ano performs opening theme "Iinazukekkyun"

The official website for the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga began streaming the onime's opening sequence without credits on Saturday. The sequence features ano 's opening theme song "Iinazukekkyun," which will also be available on music services on October 9 at midnight.

The anime will premiere nationwide in Japan on October 5 on thechannel at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will exclusively stream onafter its broadcast.

Kappei Yamaguchi , Megumi Hayashibara , and Noriko Hidaka are reprising their roles as (male) Ranma Saotome, (female) Ranma, and Akane Tendō, respectively. Kōichi Yamadera is returning as Ryōga Hibiki, and Rei Sakuma is reprising her role as Shampoo. Minami Takayama and Kikuko Inoue are reprising their roles from the previous anime as Nabiki Tendō and Kasumi Tendō, respectively. Akio Ōtsuka will play the role of Sōun Tendō in the new anime, replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi . Chō will play the role of Genma Saotome in place of Kenichi Ogata , who will be the new anime's narrator, replacing the late Tadashi Nakamura .

New cast members (not reprising roles from previous anime projects) include:

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS) is directing the new series at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) is in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) is designing the characters. ano is performing the anime's opening theme song "Iinazukekkyun." Singer-songwriter Riria. is performing the anime's ending theme song "Anta Nante."

Twelve episodes of the new anime were leaked in August.