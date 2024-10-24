Miho Okasaki Sings 'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' Anime's Ending Theme

Okasaki performs song "JOY!!" for January 2025 anime

Image courtesy of Happinet © 三木なずな・TOブックス/没落貴族製作委員会

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

The official X (formerlyaccount) for the television anime of's) light novel series announced on Thursday thatwill perform the anime's ending theme song "JOY!!"

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on the TV Tokyo and BS Fuji channels, and will stream on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Ken'ichi Ishikura ( D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ , Ongaku Shōjo ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts, Midori Otsuka ( Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Miki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019. TO Books published the first volume with illustration by Kabocha in February 2020, and the ninth volume will ship on October 19.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and released the first volume digitally on April 4. J-Novel Club describes the story:

What's a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes. This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he's always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again! Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?

Rio Akisaki launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona (now Corona EX) in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the eighth volume released on March 15.

Taiki Tose launched the spinoff manga titled Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita: Chris wa Goshujin-sama ga Daisuki! on TO Books ' web manga site Corona EX in September 2023.