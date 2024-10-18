Crunchyroll to Stream OKITSURA, I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, High Card Special Episode Anime

Crunchyroll announced at its industry panel at New York Comic Con on Friday that it will stream the OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying ; I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic ; and HIGH CARD Special Episode "THE FLOWERS BLOOM" anime.

The television anime of Egumi Sora 's Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru (The Dialect of the Girl I Fell in Love With in Okinawa is too Difficult to Deal With) manga will debut in January 2025 on the TOKYO MX , BS11 , and on three television channels in Okinawa: Okinawa TV, Ryukyu Broadcasting , and Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting .

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll is streaming an English-subtitled version of a previously revealed trailer for the anime:

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Teruaki Nakamura recently transferred to school in Okinawa from Tokyo and fell in love with a girl. Unfortunately, he can't understand her dialect! With the help of his new friend Higa-san, Nakamura will experience a cross-cultural romance on the southern island.

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū nine seasons, Berserk TV 2016 and 2017) is the chief director of the anime, and Shingo Tanabe ( I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ) is directing the anime at Millepensee . Itagaki and Tanabe are also overseeing the series scripts. Tomohiro Yoshida ( So I'm a Spider, So What? chief animation director) is the character designer. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Harmonie , Kurokami The Animation ), Yoshimi Katayama , and Ayano Kinjō are composing the music at King Records . Studio Mausu is the sound producer. Hodaka Fukumura is the dialect coach.

The television anime adaptation of Nazuna Miki 's I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic ( Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita ) light novel series will debut in Japan in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the series in January 2025 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Crunchyroll is streaming an English-subtitled version of a previously revealed teaser trailer for the anime:

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

While innocently enjoying himself after work, one man's life changes forever. He wakes in the body of Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble house on the brink of collapse. Amid the chaos, Liam realizes he finally has time to learn and practice magic. Once he begins, it takes his life for an even bigger turn. Can Liam master magic and save his noble family? The aristocratic fantasy begins!

Ken'ichi Ishikura ( D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ , Ongaku Shōjo ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts, Midori Otsuka ( Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

The 25th episode for the poker-themed High Card anime will debut for streaming in Japan on November 5. The episode is titled "THE FLOWERS BLOOM."

Crunchyroll will stream the episode on November 5 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding French, Spanish and Portuguese-speaking Europe), Oceania, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.

The anime will debut on November 5 at 9:00 p.m. JST on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel. A live-stream featuring the anime's cast members will debut after the episode at 9:30 p.m. JST. Many other streaming services in Japan will start streaming the anime at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Guest cast members in the new episode include Hirofumi Nojima as Wylie Weinstein and Ryōtarō Akazawa as Teddy.

Crunchyroll also revealed an English-subtitled version of the "super teaser trailer" for Dr. Stone: Science Future that was revealed earlier on Friday in Japan.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime will air for three cours (quarter of a year) with breaks in between, starting in January.

