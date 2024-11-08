Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime's 2nd Season Reveals April 2025 Debut in New Video

Teaser visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed a teaser promotional video and April 2025 debut on Friday for the anime's second season.

The website also revealed a teaser visual.

Returning staff members for the second season include director Keiichi Satō at Yostar Pictures , series composition writer Keiichirō Ōchi , character designer Kahoko Koseki , animation supervisor Kenji Hayama , and composer Yoshihiro Ike .

The anime will debut in April 2025 and will air on CBC / TBS and 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Disney+ will again stream the anime.

TBS

Disney+

The first season premiered on thechannel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide on(and onin North America).

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo in September.

