Netflix Streams The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 on January 30

English-subtitled trailer posted for 2nd season

Netflix reposted the second promotional video for the second television anime season based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga on Monday. The video, this time with English subtitles, reveals that Netflix will begin streaming the second season on January 30.

The new season debuted on television in Japan on October 6 onand 27 other channels.

The rock band UVERworld performs the second season's opening theme song "MMH," while singer Hana Hope ( BELLE , Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf ) performs he ending theme song "Akairo" (Red).

The first season premiered in Japan on a newly created anime programming slot on TBS and its 27 affiliates in October 2023. The anime ran for half a year without breaks. Netflix started streaming the anime on January 31 earlier this year. The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) started on January 7.

Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

The manga ended its first part in November 2023.