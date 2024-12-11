Crunchyroll Adds 2007 Yes! Precure 5 Anime to Catalog

© ABC-A, Toei Animation

Nozomi, a cheerful student in San Culmier Junior High, along with her friends Rin, Karen, Komachi and Urara transform into Precure to fight against the wicked power, Nightmare. Fighting as a team, they revive the Kingdom Palmier, which had been destroyed by Nightmare.

added theanime to its catalog on Wednesday.describes the anime's story:

2007-2008's Yes! Precure 5 and its 2008-2009 sequel series Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! aired as the fourth and fifth series of the Precure franchise . Both series were notable for establishing the Precure characters as a team, instead of the pairings in prior series. All Precure series thereafter featured teams of magical girls with three or more characters. With Wednesday's addition, the first four Precure series are now streaming on Crunchyroll , and 13 series total (including the Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom sequel).

Crunchyroll added the Go! Princess Precure , Witchy Pretty Cure! ( Maho Girls Precure! ), Futari wa Precure Splash Star , and PreCure Max Heart anime to its catalog this past year.

Toei Animation announced in February 2023 two new 20th anniversary projects for the franchise , including the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ ( Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom ) anime, which premiered in Japan in October 2023. The series showed Yumehara Nozomi and other characters from Yes! Precure 5 and Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! as grown-ups. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The 20th anniversary project also includes the Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS series, a direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure! , which will premiere on January 11. The anime was originally slated to premiere this year.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The franchise announced its 22nd main anime entry, You and Idol Precure♪ ( Kimi to Idol Precure♪ ), on November 19.

