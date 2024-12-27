Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Anime Reveals Visual, New Ending Theme

performs new ending theme for 2nd part debuting on January 14

The official website for the television anime of Marcey Naito 's Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ( Amagami-san Chi no Enmusubi ) manga announced on Friday that ≠ME will perform the new ending theme song "Kami-sama no Iu Toori!" (As the Gods Say) for the show's second cours , which will start airing with episode 14 on January 14 on TV Tokyo and its six affiliate channels, and on BS NTV at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 15 at 12 midnight JST).

The website also revealed a new visual.

Image via Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime's website © 内藤マーシー・講談社／「甘神さんちの縁結び」製作委員会

The voice actresses for the three Amagami sisters (, and) will perform the new opening theme song "Pray Pray Pray."

The anime premiered on October 1 on TV Tokyo and its six affiliate channels, and on BS NTV . The anime will have 24 episodes and will air for two continuous cours for a half-year run. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and is also streaming an English dub.

The anime stars:

Yujiro Abe ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! ) is directing the anime at Drive with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe ( Orphen , Hetalia The Beautiful World ). Yasuko Aoki ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House , Phantom of the Idol ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Horimiya , Little Busters! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters.

Momoiro Clover Z performs the first opening theme song "Yawaku Koishite ~Zutto Bokura de Iraremasu yō ni~," and the voice actresses for the three Amagami sisters ( Sumire Uesaka , Kaede Hondo , and Shion Wakayama ) perform a character song for the first ending theme song, titled "Kimi ni Koi wo Musunde" (To Tie You With Love).

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!

Naito launched the manga Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

