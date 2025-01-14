News
Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Casts Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga revealed on Tuesday three more cast members:
The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:
- Callum Kerr as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
- Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Nefertari Vivi)
- Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha
- Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
- Rob Colletti as Wapol
- Ty Keogh as Dalton
- Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
- Clive Russell as Crocus
- Werner Coetser as Dorry
- Brendan Murray as Brogy
- Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Crocodile)
- Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday [highlight white text for spoiler](also known as Nico Robin)
The second season adds Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. The season has begun production.
Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date. Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.
The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.
Sources: Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account, Deadline (Denise Petsky)