Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Casts Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha

Series casts Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Penwill as Chess, Jeftha as K.M.

The official X/Twitter account for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga revealed on Tuesday three more cast members:

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek

Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Mark Penwill as Chess

Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Anton David Jeftha as K.M. (known as Kuromarimo in the manga/anime)

Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. The season has begun production.

Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date. Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.