Laid-Back Camp Creator Afro's mono Anime Reveals April Debut, More Cast

The staff for the anime of Afro 's mono four-panel manga revealed the show's April debut on Thursday. The staff also revealed in a new character promotional video on Thursday that Maki Kawase will voice the character Kako Komada. Kako is free spirit who, tired of her company job, quit it and now rides her motorcycle and posts videos on motor blogs.

Image via mono anime's website ©あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ

The anime stars:

Haruna Mikawa as Satsuki Amamiya

as Satsuki Amamiya Aoi Koga as character An Kiriyama

as character An Kiriyama Hikaru Tohno as Sakurako Shikishima

as Sakurako Shikishima Reina Ueda as Haruno Akiyama

Ryota Aikei ( Jujutsu Kaisen assistant director) is directing the anime at Soigne . Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is writing the script. Aniplex is producing.

Afro launched the four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 25.

Afro launched the Laid-Back Camp manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, premiered on April 4. An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

The anime is getting a fourth season.

Sources: mono anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.