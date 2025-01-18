News
Detective Conan Anime Replaces Tōru Furuya With Takeshi Kusao in Tōru Amuro Role
posted on by Egan Loo
Tōru Furuya stepped down from role after with acknowledged abuse last year
Episode #1,150 of the Detective Conan television anime series aired on Saturday with dialogue by the character Tōru Amuro. The episode's ending credits confirmed that Takeshi Kusao (Dragon Ball franchise's Trunks, Yes! Precure 5's Coco) has replaced Tōru Furuya as the voice actor for Tōru Amuro — a character named after Furuya and his most famous role (Gundam's Amuro Ray).
Furuya stepped down from the roles of Sabo in One Piece and Tōru Amuro in Detective Conan in June, after Furuya acknowledged a May report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair with a fan with acknowledged abuse.
Atlus also announced in June 11 that it had removed Furuya from the cast of its Metaphor: ReFantazio fantasy role-playing game "due to various circumstances." The Dragon Ball Daima anime series's staff announced in October that Ryōta Suzuki (Dr. Stone's Ryūsui Nanami, Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Yū Ishigami) would take over for Furuya as the voice of Yamcha in the anime.
