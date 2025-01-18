Detective Conan Anime Replaces Tōru Furuya With Takeshi Kusao in Tōru Amuro Role

stepped down from role after with acknowledged abuse last year

Episode #1,150 of thetelevision anime series aired on Saturday with dialogue by the character Tōru Amuro. The episode's ending credits confirmed that's Trunks,'s Coco) has replacedas thefor Tōru Amuro — a character named after Furuya and his most famous role ('s Amuro Ray).

Furuya stepped down from the roles of Sabo in One Piece and Tōru Amuro in Detective Conan in June, after Furuya acknowledged a May report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair with a fan with acknowledged abuse.

Atlus also announced in June 11 that it had removed Furuya from the cast of its Metaphor: ReFantazio fantasy role-playing game "due to various circumstances." The Dragon Ball Daima anime series's staff announced in October that Ryōta Suzuki ( Dr. Stone 's Ryūsui Nanami, Kaguya-sama: Love is War 's Yū Ishigami) would take over for Furuya as the voice of Yamcha in the anime.