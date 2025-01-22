My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Reveals Main Cast, April 7 Debut in Teaser Trailer

The official website for the television anime of Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court 's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ( Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals ) manga revealed on Wednesday the anime's main cast and April 7 premiere in a new teaser trailer.

The anime's staff also revealed a teaser visual:

The anime stars:

Shūichirō Umeda as Kōichi Haimawari, a college freshman who cannot give up his dream of becoming a hero, and starts doing vigilante activities after meeting Knuckleduster

Ikumi Hasegawa as Pop Step, a self-proclaimed freelance idol performing guerilla live shows, and does vigilante activities with Kōichi and Knuckleduster

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Knuckleduster, unqualified as a hero, but has hero-level fighting power. He sees hero potential in Kōichi and involves him in his vigilante activities

The anime will premiere on April 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on Yomiuri TV at 25:59 JST (effectively, April 8 at 1:59 a.m. JST).

) is directing the anime. is animating the series. is returning from the main anime to write and oversee the series scripts. is designing the characters. is returning from the main anime to compose the music alongside and

Additionally, Yukihiro Watanabe is the art director, Haruko Nobori is the color designer, Yingying Zhang is the director of photography, Mizuki Sasaki is the 3DCG director, Kiyoshi Hirose is the editor, and Masafumi Mima is the sound director.

The manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.