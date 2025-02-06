LiSA Goes on Tour in N. America in June

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is bringing Japanese pop star LiSA 's "Another Great Day" tour to North America. Tickets will be available on Crunchyroll 's website on February 14 with a 24-hour presale for followers on February 12 at 10:00 a.m. in each area's local time. The tour will make stops at the following locations:

June 18 — New York City — Terminal 5

June 24 — Los Angeles — YouTube Theater

Theater June 28 — Mexico City — Pepsi Center

LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , that film's seven-episode television anime version Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night . Her songs for these anime have broken various records. She has recently performed the opening theme song for Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- .

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

LiSA performed in the " Crunchyroll Concert Series" at Jacobs Park in San Diego for Comic-Con International last July. This was LiSA 's first performance in the United States since Anime Boston 2015.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened LiSA 's "LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER -" concert in theaters in North America last August. The concert tour traveled throughout Japan from September to December 2023. The theatrical screenings present the final performance of the tour at Tokyo Garden Theater.

Source: Press release