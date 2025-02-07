2nd Given Stage Play Canceled After Production Company Closes Down, Starts Bankruptcy Proceedings

Play was slated to run in May

Image via Given stage plays' website © キヅナツキ・新書館／ギヴン製作委員会 (c)舞台「ギヴン」製作委員会

Butai Given : Umi e

The official website for the stage play adaptations based on'smanga revealed on Friday that the second stage play , titled, has been canceled. The stage play was scheduled to run in May 2025.

Trifle Entertainment, the theater company that produces the plays, closed down its business on November 1 due to "worsening business conditions," and started bankruptcy proceedings in the Tokyo District Court on January 29. The court has appointed a trustee to handle the liquidation of the company.

The first stage play adaptation of the manga was slated to run in August and September 2020 but instead ran in November 2021 due to the pandemic.

Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , the first film in a two-part sequel anime film project based on the manga, debuted in Japan in January 2024. The Eiga Given: Umi e film opened on September 20.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

An original anime disc (or original video anime) titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given - on the other hand ) – which focused on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given movie – shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume in December 2021. Crunchyroll started streaming the OVA episode in July 2022.

Kizu launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine in 2014. The manga ended in March 2023, and Shinshokan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in September 2023. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga is releasing the series. A new extra story series for the manga debuted in January 2024.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) streaming service in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.