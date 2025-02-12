Netflix Streams 'Mid-Season' Preview for Sakamoto Days Anime

Anime premiered on January 11

Netflix started streaming a "mid-season" preview video for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga on Wednesday.

Image via Sakamoto Days anime's website © 鈴木祐斗／集英社・SAKAMOTO DAYS製作委員会

The anime premiered onand affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted onon January 11.lists the anime's "Part 1" with 11 weekly episodes, and confirms that it will stream "Part 2" this July.

Netflix stated on Thursday that the anime has stayed on its Global Top 10 List for four weeks. The anime ranked at #2 worldwide for non-English shows for the week of January 13-19, below Squid Game: Season 2 .

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy performs the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).



Source: Email correspondence