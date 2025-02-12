News
Netflix Streams 'Mid-Season' Preview for Sakamoto Days Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Netflix started streaming a "mid-season" preview video for the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga on Wednesday.
The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted on Netflix on January 11. Netflix lists the anime's "Part 1" with 11 weekly episodes, and confirms that it will stream "Part 2" this July.
Netflix stated on Thursday that the anime has stayed on its Global Top 10 List for four weeks. The anime ranked at #2 worldwide for non-English shows for the week of January 13-19, below Squid Game: Season 2.
Masaki Watanabe (KADO - The Right Answer, Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto (BLUELOCK, Haikyu!!, Moriarty the Patriot) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama (Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray, Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone) is the character designer.
Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy performs the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).
Source: Email correspondence