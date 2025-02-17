Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- 'Interactive Film's' New Trailer Previews Rap Battles

Trailer introduces 3 songs: "Last Man Standing," "Out of Harmony," "Stick to my Mic"

The staff for the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- movie, described as "Japan's first interactive film," began streaming a new trailer for the film on Monday. The trailer previews the film's rap battles with three song: "Last Man Standing," "Out of Harmony," and "Stick to my Mic."

Image via Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- website © King Record Co., Ltd.

The film will premiere in Japan on Friday.

The story of the film, including the winner of the Third Division Rap Battle onscreen, can be different at each screening. The storyline will change depending on the realtime polling of the audience members via their smartphones. The interactive film will have 48 story routes, 16 new songs, and seven possible endings.

The Division All Stars perform the film's opening theme song " Hypnosis Mic -Division Battle Anthem-+."

Takanori Tsujimoto ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) is directing the film at Polygon Pictures , and Yūichirō Momose , a developer of the franchise's story setting, characters, and game events, is writing the script. Kazui is returning as the character designer. TOHO NEXT is distributing the film. ( A-1 Pictures animated the previous television anime with a different main staff.)

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The first season of the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime premiered in October 2020. The second season HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS premiered in October 2023. Funimation streamed the first season and Crunchyroll streamed the second season as they aired.

The Hypnosis Mic -Alternative Rap Battle- smartphone game came out in March 2020. The latest smartphone game, Hypnosis Mic -Dream Rap Battle- , debuted last November.