'The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Manga Gets 1st Smartphone Puzzle Game

A teaser website opened on Friday to reveal Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo Bibin!! to Puzzle ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Bibin!! and Puzzle), the first smartphone app game based on Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You manga. More details about the game will be revealed at a later date. The game's teaser website also revealed its key visual:

The cast and characters who will appear in the game include:

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in'smagazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

The anime's second season premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll streams the season as it airs in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

