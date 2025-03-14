HIDIVE Streams Rock is a Lady's Modesty Anime

Anime premieres in Japan on April 3

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it has licensed the television anime of Hiroshi Fukuda 's Rock is a Lady's Modesty ( Rock wa Lady no Tashinamideshite ) manga and will stream it for the spring 2025 season.

The anime will premiere on April 3 onand 27 of its affiliate channels on Thursdays at 11:56 p.m. JST.

The anime stars:

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! , The IDOLM@STER Million Live! ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Ōri Yasukawa ( Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation , Migi & Dali episode director) is the assistant director. Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , A Certain Scientific Railgun T ) is in charge of series scripts, Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet , Wonderful Precure! The Movie! ) is designing the characters, and Yasufumi Soejima ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the visual director.

Additional staff members include:

The young lady x rock youth manga takes place in an all-girls' school where young, gorgeous, and ladylike girls from all over the country gather. A girl named Lilisa Suzunomiya, who became the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, gives up her guitar and love for rock music in order to act like a rich, young lady. But her passion for rock is rekindled when she meets a highly skilled drummer, who attends the same all girls' school.

Fukuda ( Mushibugyō , Gofun-go no Sekai ) launched the manga in Young Animal in October 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2023, and the seventh volume will ship on March 28.

Source: HIDIVE