Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! TV Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yūki Kimikawa 's Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! ( Tsuihōsha Shokudō e Yōkoso! ) light novel series revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and July premiere in its teaser promotional video on Tuesday.

The anime will star:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dennis

Marika Tachibana as Atelier

Jōji Shimura ( Tamagotchi! anime series and films, Animal Crossing film) is directing the anime at OLM Team Yoshioka, Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge two seasons, Ragna Crimson ) is overseeing the series scripts, Aoi Yamato ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! film key animation) is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! franchise ) is composing the music.

Kimikawa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2018. Overlap published the first light novel volume in 2019, and the third volume in June 2020.

Tentai Books licensed the light novel series and describes the story:

Leave everything to the strongest cook of them all! Backstabbed by those he considered friends, Dennis has been exiled from one of the strongest guilds around: The Silver Wings Battalion. He doesn't think much of it, though, as he was dying to use his Level 99 cooking skills anyway. That's why he decides to leave the city behind and open up a diner in the countryside. While pursuing his dream, Dennis meets Atelier, a girl exiled from her noble household and relegated to slavery until he saves her. The pair open the diner together, and their first client is… an exiled knight from a different guild? How peculiar. But she is not the only customer; a cocky mage and a drastically overworked yet underpaid sage become regulars as well. The knight brings trouble to the diner at times, but Dennis's cooking skills and beloved butcher knives cut through trouble and hunger alike! Thus begins the legend of Dennis and his diner, the talk of the town!

Tsumumi 's manga adaptation of the novels launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo site in 2019. Overlap published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2020, and the ninth volume will release on March 25. Kaiten Books publishes the manga in English.