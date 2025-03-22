PuniRunes Anime Gets 3rd Season in July

Takara Tomy announced at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday that its PuniRunes toyline will get a third anime season that will debut on July 5 at 9:45 a.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The first season ran on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka from October 2022 to March 2023. The second season then debuted last October.

Spin Master began streaming the anime on YouTube last September. Spin Master is releasing the toy line in the United States.

Unlike other digital pets that you can raise, the PuniRunes toys also have a hole where you can put your finger to "pet" the soft creature inside. The anime follows the daily life of PuniRunes — mysterious creatures who love to be coddled — and Yuka, a fourth-grade girl who loves soft, squishy things. (Puni-puni is the Japanese onomatopoeic term for soft and squishy.)

Kunihiko Yuyama ( Fairy Princess Minky Momo , Pokémon ) served as chief director of the first season, and Kentarō Yamaguchi directed at OLM Digital . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , A Galaxy Next Door ) was in charge of the series scripts, while Sayuri Ichiishi ( Pokémon , Tamagotchi! ) designed the characters. Nanahira performed the theme song "Puni Puni PuniRunes Punix Version."