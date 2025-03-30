The Beginning After the End Anime Reveals seiza's Theme Song in Creditless Ending Sequence Video

At the end of Fuji TV 's livestream of the first minutes of the first episode of the television anime of TurtleMe 's The Beginning After The End web novel and its webcomic adaptation, the staff revealed that singer-songwriter seiza will perform the ending theme song "Mahiru no Tsuki" (Midday Moon).

Fuji TV is also streaming the show's creditless ending sequence featuring the song, as well as a preview of the first episode.

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©「最強の王様」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 2 on thechannel at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT), then in'sprogramming block at 24:45 JST (effectively, April 3 at 12:45 a.m.). The anime will start airing onon April 3, and onon April 5.will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia (but including India), and will also stream dubs in English and French.

The anime stars:

The anime, which is billed as "Season 1," will have 24 episodes. Tapas has stated the anime will be the first anime adaptation of an American web novel and webcomic.

Keitarō Motonaga ( Date A Live first three seasons, Katanagatari , Jormungand ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kōno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) is the character designer, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the anime.

TurtleMe is the story supervisor and executive producer. Tapas Entertainment's Mike Zhu, Kevin Nicklaus, and TurtleMe LLC's Gabrielle Luu are also executive producers on the series.

Los Angeles-based, Canadian artist KALA is performing the opening theme song "KINGSBLOOD."

The anime's Japanese title is Saikyō no Ō-sama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? , which is the title of the webcomic in Japan.

TurtleMe 's web novel series launched in English on Tapas in January 2017. Tapas describes the story:

The Beginning After The End follows the thrilling journey of King Grey, a once-powerful ruler reborn into a vibrant world of magic, mythical creatures, and epic battles. Now living as Arthur Leywin, a boy with untapped potential, he discovers that his new life is filled with danger and adventure at every turn. From mastering powerful spells to facing fierce enemies, Arthur must use his skills and wits to protect those he cares about and uncover the secrets of his mysterious reincarnation. Along the way, he finds friendship, challenges, and a destiny that could reshape the very world around him.

The webcomic launched on Tapas in July 2018. TurtleMe is in charge of the story and adaptation for the webcomic. The webcomic started with artist Fuyuki23 , but the artist changed in June 2023 for Season 6 to Rise Entertainment. The webcomic went on hiatus in August, and returned on October 19. For the return, MGK-story is producing the webcomic.

Yen Press is releasing the webcomic in print, and released the seventh volume on March 25.

The franchise is available in seven languages worldwide, and has more than 61.8 million reads, with more than 36.1 million for the webcomic and more than 25.7 million for the web novel. The franchise globally grosses nearly US$500,000 monthly.

Source: Press release