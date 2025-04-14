Crunchyroll to Also Stream Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. Anime Short Films

Short films begin streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. , the upcoming six Lycoris Recoil anime short films, starting on Wednesday with new episodes released every Wednesday. The shorts will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Image courtesy of Aniplex of America © Spider Lily/Aniplex, ABC Animation, BS11

Aniplex of America is also streaming the short films starting on Wednesday on its YouTube channel.

The new stories, with their accompanying visuals and staff members, include:

Episode 1: "Take it easy"

Storyboard Script: Imigimuru

Storyboard: Shingo Adachi

Creative Director: Tsuyoshi Tobita

Episode 2: "Miles away"

Episode 3: "Scintillation of genius"

Episode 4: "Watch out!"

Episode 5: "Bittersweet first love"

Script: Shingo Adachi

Storyboard/Creative Director: Masayuki Sakoi

Episode 6: "Brief respite"

The shorts center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco.

Lycoris Recoil premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime also aired on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in January. Crunchyroll describes the story:

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

The television anime was Shingo Adachi 's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)