Anime Central 2025 Hosts Voice Actress Satomi Arai in Illinois

May 16-18 convention to be held in Rosemont

Illinois-based convention Anime Central (ACen) announced on Wednesday the event will host voice actress Satomi Arai at this year's show.

This year's ACen event will take place at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Rosemont, IL on May 16-18.

Arai is known for her roles as Kuroko Shirai from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun , Beatrice from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and Sayoko Shinozaki in Code Geass among numerous others.

She performed in the ending theme song for Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan and also provided vocals for an insert song in Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch .

Outside of anime, she has provided her vocals for the SaGa: Emerald Beyond game, the Atelier Iris: Eternal Mana 2 game, the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE mobile game, Tales of Berseria and the Utawareru Mono Original Drama: Tuskuru no Nairan drama CD, and other franchises.

She married voice actor Yoshimitsu Shimoyama in 2012.

The convention will host director Keiichirō Saitō , producer Takafumi Nakame , animator Kaoru Tanimoto , and animator Mana Kudō as part of its partnership with Japan's Global Anime Challenge (GAC). The event will also host voice actress Eriko Nakamura and voice actress and singer Asami Imai .

Virtual artist KAF will host her premiere U.S. concert at the event.