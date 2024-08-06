This week, Nick and Lucas talk about the most anime-like moments of this year's Olympics as they dive into the greater relationship between sports anime and the Olympics.

Nick

Lucas, I don't know about you but my anime viewing experience has been riddled with holes these last two weeks thanks to the Olympics. My Hero Academia has been delayed twice. SHY , Spice & Wolf , and Yatagarasu have all gotten pre-empted, and I've had enough. So it's time for us to make our OWN Olympics! With anime! Then all those jocks will be depressed when everyone comes to read us instead of watching them run fast or whatever! They'll never see it coming!

Lucas

I sympathize with you, Nick. The timing of Olympic broadcasts has disrupted a lot of major anime this season and anime watchers everywhere are understandably annoyed. Though I have to say, I'm getting a lot of anime vibes from the Olympics this year!

otaku has cottoned to the event and vice-versa!

The USA's Noah Lyles, known Yu-Gi-Oh card aficionado, immediately broke into a Goku's trademark Dragon Ball Kamehameha pose upon winning Olympics gold in the men's 100M sprint. pic.twitter.com/iI47gYGK6M — IGN (@IGN) August 4, 2024 Trust me, you're not the only one. It feels like after the Tokyo Games officially brought anime and gold medals together, otaku has cottoned to the event and vice-versa!

Oh damn! First Noah Lyles wins our hearts, and then he wins the gold! I know a lot of the folks competing are of an age where anime was on TV and in the background of their lives while they were growing up, but it warms my heart to see nerds doing cool shit! Also, shoutouts to Judo silver medalist Murao Sanshiro for being a real-life Baki character! (and Lupita Nihongo for bringing this to my attention on Bluesky.)



There seems to be an interesting confluence of events going on right now. While sports anime have always been around, in previous decades it was rare for those anime to feature anything beyond the major popular sports in Japan. It's why you have a billion soccer and baseball anime, but maybe two judo anime—one of which came out in the last two years. Yet as the anime production bubble has expanded—and the aforementioned Tokyo Games got executives looking for synergy—we've gotten more and more shows about "alternative" sports that just so happen to show up in the Olympics.

A (cynical) part of me thinks that expansion is due in part to production companies desperately looking for novel content to stand out as the anime bubble inflates closer and closer to bursting with every new, overstuffed, season; but if the result is more anime that focus on unique activities and people, I can't complain. And, of course, that broadening of focus also lines up with sports series FINALLY taking off in the US. While sports series have quietly been a cornerstone of the shonen genre since, well, forever; they're finally gaining traction internationally with series like Blue Lock , Haikyu!! , and Slam Dunk . (Yes, I'm hyping up Slam Dunk two TWIAs in a row, but that's because it's really that good and everyone should watch it!)



Slam Dunk to appreciate this Anthony Edwards poster moment.

Well sure, this is all business in the end—even/especially for the Olympics themselves. I'm just saying, that we're at a unique point in history where a much broader swathe of the line-up is being represented in anime. So this year I decided to do an experiment and see if all the various sports shows I've watched over the past few years have made me any better at following the Olympics. Though I didn't need to seeto appreciate this Anthony Edwards poster moment.

Ooooh~ that's a fun experiment! I only got into sports, and sports anime, thanks to the WI sports teams fandoms I inherited from my family, but I'd love to hear how anime changed your relationship with these competitions!

wasn't exposed to growing up. Living in North Carolina my main point of reference was College-level Basketball and football. I was aware of stuff like Michael Phelps' huge run at the 2008 Beijing games, but until I was introduced to a narrativized version of competitive swimming through Free! , it didn't really click with me.

Ah! That makes sense! I was buddies with just enough people on the swim team in high school that I had a general idea of the world of competitive swimming, but I'll admit that both swimming and Free! are mostly blindspots for me. How is Free! ? Outside of it being a lot of people's introduction to the "hot guys doing hot things" genre of anime, I know very little about it.

Hiroko Utsumi 's big break as a director and showcased her love of muscular boys getting very physical.



It's a pretty solid series. Anyone looking for more technical insight into the world of swimming will probably be disappointed, but if you're down for that good ol' fashioned sports melodrama, it's a really good time. It focuses a lot on the motivation for competing in the first place, and how that can conflict or coincide with one's love of swimming in their own right. It was also Hiroko Utsumi's big break as a director and showcased her love of muscular boys getting very physical. Though I'll give the caveat that I stopped watching after season 2. Once Utsumi left, it felt like something was missing so I never followed the later seasons/movies.

Gotcha! And thank you for your insight! I'm a sucker for sports cliches, so I'll gladly add Free! to my backlog. In a similar vein, Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- from 2020 made me much more aware of bouldering/sports climbing in the Olympics this year, even if I bounced off of the anime after two or three episodes lol.



That one actually passed me by entirely, even though I appreciate its dedication to defined abs. I confess I didn't even realize bouldering was an event at the Olympics until you mentioned it. I always thought of it as a thing teenagers did when there were no bowling alleys or laser tag places around their town.

Fwiw, unless it really picked up after the first few episodes, you didn't miss a ton. There were a few too many skeezy fanservice moments and predatory lesbian tropes in the opening eps for my taste. But you are missing out on bouldering! My elementary and middle school had an indoor climbing wall that we used in gym class and on indoor recess days. I had a lot of fun with it, but it's one of those activities where you'll hit your skill ceiling pretty quickly if you don't have a very specific kind of build and athleticism.

"Ippon" Again! I was prepared for the epic highs and lows of Judo.



I'll take your word on that one. While I'm sure there's a wealth of things to learn there, my plate is kind of full-up. Even with tons of live streams and multi-cam setups, it's pretty hard to keep up with everything. That's what's fun about the games though—it's basically 2 weeks of shonen tournament arcs, complete with built-in narratives. And sometimes being introduced to it through anime makes it easier to glom onto.





I am so lucky that my social media bubble is pretty keyed into the Olympics this year because I could not keep up with them by myself. Remember the pummel horse specialist and IRL anime protagonist Stephen Nedoroscik? He was the second or third viral hit of the 2024 Olympics and his time in the limelight already feels like a lifetime ago! And I hope manga and anime creators are paying attention to the Olympics! There are so many inspiring stories, world views, and on-and off-the-court drama happening over only a few weeks. It's rad and elements of what we're seeing could be added to any story.

Hell, there are even narratives here about anime. Haikyu!! famously set off a huge new interest in men's volleyball in Japan, encouraging countless kids to pick up the sport. That started about 12 years ago, which means we're just in time for that generation of players to be hitting the international scene. It's to the point where they played a Haikyu!! theme song when Japan clinched the last spot in the team volleyball quarter-finals.

That makes sense! It's been a minute, but IIRC Haikyu!! ends with the main characters competing in the Olympics. Gotta love it when life imitates art!

That makes sense! It's been a minute, but IIRCends with the main characters competing in the Olympics. Gotta love it when life imitates art!

It's one of my favorite endings for anything in JUMP because it embraces the excitement of world-level competition. Again, it's art imitating life imitating art, since many of Japan's top players did what Hinata and other characters did—travel and play in other countries, even other fields like Beach Volleyball, to hone themselves for the highest level of play. It's fantastic stuff.

Speaking of fantastic stuff, Sk8 the Infinity whips and definitely got people hyped up for skateboarding; even if the version of the sport present at the Olympics is pretty heavily divorced from the X-games/ Tony Hawk's Pro Skater attitude I associate with the sub-culture.

Speaking of fantastic stuff,whips and definitely got people hyped up for skateboarding; even if the version of the sport present at the Olympics is pretty heavily divorced from the X-games/attitude I associate with the sub-culture.



Sadly the IOC has yet to accept full-contact downhill death skating as an official event, but the Olympic skateboarding is still pretty fun, even if my body threatens to turn into dust when I realize how young some of these athletes are:

Oh god, meanwhile I'm pretty sure the last time I was ON a skateboard was when I was 11. That's just incredible!

Also, since I mentioned Beach Volleyball earlier I should probably give a shoutout to Harukana Recieve, the rare girl-focused sports series. Though if the fanservice in the rock-climbing show put you off, well, let's say this series is not Shy about its sport featuring a lot of swimwear.

Also, since I mentioned Beach Volleyball earlier I should probably give a shoutout to, the rare girl-focused sports series. Though if thein the rock-climbing show put you off, well, let's say this series is notabout its sport featuring a lot of swimwear.

Oh damn! I didn't even know there was an anime about beach volleyball! And, just so I'm not accidentally painting myself as a prude, as long as it feels motivated and good-natured, I'm down with any costuming and character design.



It's a show that definitely wants to have its cheesecake and eat it too, but it also allows the characters to be motivated and earnest athletes at the same time. Mileage may vary on how much is too much, but I had a good time with it.

Yuri!!! on Ice ? I know its Olympic impact hit hard and fast in the 2018 Winter Games, but there was a stretch when it was far and away the most popular sports anime stateside.

I'm glad! Also, can you believe we've made it this far into a sports anime chat without bringing up? I know its Olympic impact hit hard and fast in the 2018 Winter Games, but there was a stretch when it was far and away the most popular sports anime stateside.

Honestly, it's because we already have so many different sports from the summer games to pick from. Frankly, Yuuri and the rest of his winter pals should have to wait until 2026 for us to talk about them. It's not like YOI fans aren't used to years-long waits and disappointment!

Damn! That burn was more devastating than some of the nail-biting losses we've seen from this year's competition!

Backflip!! if you like handsome boys in leotards try The Gymnastics Samurai if you want to feel old at the age of 29.

I'm just saying, we have way more sports to get through that I'm already having to condense Rhythmic Gymnastics and Regular Gymnastics into a combo event. Check outif you like handsome boys in leotards tryif you want to feel old at the age of 29.

Ping Pong as an Olympic sport, go check out (checks notes) Ping Pong !

Oh wow, we do have a lot left. Hey gang, if you want to gain a new appreciation foras an Olympic sport, go check out (checks notes)

There's a reason they only do this every 4 years! There's just so much crammed into two weeks, and the anime industry has been packing in more shows than ever, to the point where there's not enough time for it all. I'm sure Steve is going to have our heads for not mentioning Hanebado! here, a badminton series that I haven't seen but surmise is entirely about mentally unstable women ruining each other's lives by way of shuttlecocks. To go back to my earlier question about anime helping me vibe with certain sports more, I should mention the incredible upset victory from the Women's Road Cycling race that happened the morning before we recorded this. Kristen Faulkner of the USA came out of nowhere and sprinted her way to winning gold by nearly a full minute. It was so insane that even the commentators couldn't believe it. And it was every bit as exciting to watch as the end of Yowamushi Pedal: Grande Road made it look.



Man, I didn't think I had any patriotism left for America, but this is cool as hell and I love that someone so incredible is representing the place where I live. On a less serious note, do we want to count Uma Musume Pretty Derby as repping Track and Field competitions or Equestrian sports???

Uma Musume is an idol anime. It's got about as much to do with real-life track events as Birdie Wing has to do with real golf. We should take a mulligan and say Uma Musume is an idol anime. It's got about as much to do with real-life track events as Birdie Wing has to do with real golf.

Valid. Also, damn, there are golf anime and manga left and right all of a sudden, huh? For my money, Robot x Laserbeam is the best of the lot, but the lesbian golf anime probably played the biggest role in kicking off this trend.

I'll admit that golf is the one spot where my hypothesis fails. I've seen several golf anime and manga—including the wonderful but woefully unfinished Green Green Greens, but real-life golf is just the antithesis of entertainment for me. I've sat watching the Masters with my grandpa twice, and it was a struggle to stay awake both times. Until Scottie Scheffler can make exploding rainbows come out of his golf ball, I don't think I'll ever get into it.

Oh, golf is definitely the most "if you don't play this sport you won't get anything out of watching it" popular hobby out there. You need to at least bum around at a Top Golf for a few hours before tuning into any golf broadcast.



I'm pretty sure I don't own enough polo shirts and visors to be allowed in. If anything, I wish all the effort going into these golf series could go towards even more off-beat athletics. Back in 2016, I discovered that handball rules and a proper anime about it would be amazing. Just look at this and tell me these aren't ready-made manga panels.

Oh hell yeah! The sport definitely lends itself well to the posing and blocking that pops in manga panels.

It's basically like if soccer and dodgeball had a baby but everyone had to leap into the air and throw their entire body weight behind every score attempt. Watching basically any match of it is some of the best screen time of the Olympics, and I would bet money more people would check it out if it had its own Haikyu!! .





While less dynamic than handball, my aforementioned airsoft shooting would make for a solid couple of volumes of manga! Or maybe I want illustrations inspired by these sick-as-hell pictures? Who can say?

Anime fans have already turned the Turkish pistol silver medalist into a meme for all their favorite gun-toting anime characters, so I'm sure you could get some mileage out of a marksmanship series. The point is, there's a wide world of weird and cool things humans choose to do with their bodies for fun and competition, and just as wide a range of anime to tell those stories. There are many things I've left off just because I haven't seen them like the three different Rugby shows that came out in the last few years, or that dumpy-looking surfing show, or that weird Water Polo one where the guy had amnesia or something.

I'm also seeing a lot more anime about archery and tennis than I expected as I scroll through MAL to see if I'm forgetting anything major, lol. Also, it looks like MAL categorizes Beyblade as a sports anime, but not Yu-Gi-Oh! or Bakugan; which I take umbrage with!

Yu-Gi-Oh! 's getting its own Olympic rep just fine.



Anyway, my last message is that if you're an anime fan who's avoided sports shows, I promise there's something out there that will suit your tastes and might broaden your horizons. Just like surfing the different offerings on Peacock helped me find new things to check out, there are more varied sports anime and manga than ever. If I might make a suggestion: READ CROSS MANAGE. Hey, Yu-Gi-Oh!'s getting its own Olympic rep just fine.

Hey,'s getting its own Olympic rep just fine.Anyway, my last message is that if you're an anime fan who's avoided sports shows, I promise there's something out there that will suit your tastes and might broaden your horizons. Just like surfing the different offerings onhelped me find new things to check out, there are more varied sports anime and manga than ever. If I might make a suggestion: READ

Absolutely! I think I'm sticking with Robot X Laserbeam , for my big recc of this column, but there's never been a better time to dive into the world of sports anime and manga and I hope everyone reading this gives something new a chance!

Blue Box anime drops and every teenage boy you know starts caring a whole lot about women's basketball.

So put on some sweats, fill up your water bottle, and get out there! Or get ready for when theanime drops and every teenage boy you know starts caring a whole lot about women's basketball.

Oh damn! That release timing couldn't be better with the WNBA finally starting to get the credit and public notoriety that it's due! Also, we can't end yet! We totally forgot to talk about the smash sports anime hit of 2016, Keijo!!!!!!!! !



Oh wait...that's not a real sport. NVM!

I mean, they let 3x3 Basketball in so nothing's impossible. Keep those T&A sharply honed, future Olympians!