The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime's Re-Airing From 1st Episode Starts on July 8

The official website of, the second season of theanime, revealed on Monday that the sequel anime will restart its broadcast on July 8 with the first episode. The anime will air on, andstarting on July 8, and onandon July 11.

The new season is airing in split cours (quarters of a year) the first of which premiered on January 7. Episodes 7 and beyond of the anime were delayed due to the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime season on February 27.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

