Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film Runs Over 2 Hours Long

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

Producerrevealed during a press conference on Sunday that) — the new film project for theanime — is over two hours long. The Sunday press conference, and the "PresentsAnime" panel aton Saturday, also previewed the film's first eight minutes.

The film will open with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but it will have IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains, Yumi Hara as Albedo, and Masayuki Katō as Demiurge.

The four new cast members for the film include:

Naoyuki Itou is returning to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara is returning for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki is also returning as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go is returning as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX is returning to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation will distribute the film. OxT performs the film's theme song "WHEELER-DEALER."

Source: Comic Natalie