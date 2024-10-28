Himitsu - Top Secret Live-Action Series Confirmed (Updated)

Image via Amazon Japan © Hakusensha, Reiko Shimizu

Himitsu - Top Secret

Himitsu - The Top Secret season 0

The December issue of'smagazine confirmed the live-action series of'smanga on Monday. The magazine will reveal more details about the series in its February 2025 issue on December 26. In addition, the) spinoff manga will feature on the front cover of the magazine's next issue, and will also have a color opening page for the serialized chapter.

The manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been perfected to the point that the government can retrieve up to five years' worth of memories from people's minds — even if they are dead. As they delve into people's minds to solve crimes, the investigators of the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory must weigh the ethical choices in the ultimate invasion of privacy.

Himitsu - Top Secret inspired the Top Secret ~The Revelation~ television anime by Madhouse in 2008. It also inspired a live-action film in August 2016.

Himitsu Season 0 ( Himitsu - The Top Secret season 0 ), a spinoff of the original manga, debuted in October 2012. Hakusensha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan on July 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 so that the creator could prepare for a new arc, and it returned after two years in October 2023. The manga begins by telling the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original series.

Update: Comic Natalie updated its article to say that this is a live-action television adaptation of Himitsu - Top Secret , not Himitsu Season 0 . Thanks, SHD.

Source: Comic Natalie