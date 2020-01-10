Carole & Tuesday, Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga Land Most Nominations for Crunchyroll's Anime Awards

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its fourth annual Anime Awards on Friday. Several series have the chance to win big with nominations in several major categories, including Shinichiro Watanabe 's Carole & Tuesday , the fan-favorite Demon Slayer , the dark thriller The Promised Neverland , BONES ' supernatural coming-of-age series Mob Psycho 100 II , Kunihiko Ikuhara 's kappa boys Sarazanmai , and the historical epic Vinland Saga .

Among the nominees, Carole & Tuesday , Demon Slayer , and Vinland Saga could sweep the awards with nine nominations each. The Promised Neverland and Sarazanmai are close behind with eight nominations followed by Mob Psycho 100 II with seven.

The streaming service added additional categories since its initial announcement in December. Fans can vote for their favorite opening and ending sequences, favorite voice acting performances by both Japanese and English VAs, and the best comedy, fantasy, and drama series. Best Film and Best Continuing Series categories were not included this year.

The nominees are:

Best Anime of the Year

Carole & Tuesday

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Mob Psycho 100 II

O Maidens in Your Savage Season

The Promised Neverland

Vinland Saga

Best Protagonist

Best Antagonist

Ai Magase ( Babylon )

) Angela ( Carole & Tuesday )

) Askeladd ( Vinland Saga )

) Garou ( One Punch Man 2)

2) Isabella ( The Promised Neverland )

) Overhaul ( My Hero Academia )

Best Boy

Best Girl

Carole ( Carole & Tuesday )

) Chika Fujiwara ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War )

) Emma ( The Promised Neverland )

) Kohaku ( Dr. Stone )

) Nezuko Kamado ( Demon Slayer )

) Raphtalia ( The Rising of The Shield Hero )

Best Director

Best Animation

Attack on Titan Season 3

Season 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Mob Psycho 100 II

Sarazanmai

Vinland Saga

Best Character Design

Best Score

Best Fight Scene

Emperor Crimson vs. Metallic ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind )

) Levi vs. Beast Titan ( Attack on Titan Season 3)

Season 3) Mob vs. Toichiro ( Mob Psycho 100 II )

) Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba )

) Thorfinn vs. Thorkell ( Vinland Saga )

) Ushiwakamaru vs. Tiamat ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia )

Best Couple

Baki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto (Baki)

Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane ( KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR )

) Mafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama (given)

Reo & Mabu ( Sarazanmai )

) Rika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season )

) Ymir & Historia ( Attack on Titan Season 3)

Best VA Performance (JP)

Mamoru Miyano as Reo Niiboshi ( Sarazanmai )

as Reo Niiboshi ( ) Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba )

as Shinobu Kocho ( ) Yūichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind )

as Bruno Bucciarati ( ) Yukino Satsuki as Ai Magase ( BABYLON )

) Yuuko Kaida as Isabella ( The Promised Neverland )

) Yūsuke Kobayashi as Senku ( Dr. Stone )

Best VA Performance (EN)

Best Comedy

Aggretsuko Season 2

Season 2 How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?

Isekai Quartet

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR

My Roommate is a Cat

Sarazanmai

Best Fantasy

Ascendance of a Bookworm

ASTRA LOST IN SPACE

Attack on Titan Season 3

Season 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Sarazanmai

The Promised Neverland

Best Drama

BABYLON

Carole & Tuesday

Fruits Basket

Stars Align

The Promised Neverland

Vinland Saga

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Hold Me Now by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann ( Carole & Tuesday )

& ( ) Sayonara Gokko by amazarashi ( Dororo )

( ) veil by Keina Suda ( Fire Force )

( ) Chikatto Chika Chikaa by Konami Kohara ( KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR )

Kohara ( ) Stand by me by The Peggies ( Sarazanmai )

( ) Torches by Aimer ( Vinland Saga )

The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll 's panel of judges before voting opened on January 10 and judges' votes are weighted 70/30 to influence the eventual winners. The site widened its judging pool to 36 judges.