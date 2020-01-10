Interest
Carole & Tuesday, Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga Land Most Nominations for Crunchyroll's Anime Awards

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its fourth annual Anime Awards on Friday. Several series have the chance to win big with nominations in several major categories, including Shinichiro Watanabe's Carole & Tuesday, the fan-favorite Demon Slayer, the dark thriller The Promised Neverland, BONES' supernatural coming-of-age series Mob Psycho 100 II, Kunihiko Ikuhara's kappa boys Sarazanmai, and the historical epic Vinland Saga.

Among the nominees, Carole & Tuesday, Demon Slayer, and Vinland Saga could sweep the awards with nine nominations each. The Promised Neverland and Sarazanmai are close behind with eight nominations followed by Mob Psycho 100 II with seven.

The streaming service added additional categories since its initial announcement in December. Fans can vote for their favorite opening and ending sequences, favorite voice acting performances by both Japanese and English VAs, and the best comedy, fantasy, and drama series. Best Film and Best Continuing Series categories were not included this year.

The nominees are:

Best Anime of the Year

Best Protagonist

Best Antagonist

  • Ai Magase (Babylon)
  • Angela (Carole & Tuesday)
  • Askeladd (Vinland Saga)
  • Garou (One Punch Man 2)
  • Isabella (The Promised Neverland)
  • Overhaul (My Hero Academia)

Best Boy

Best Girl

Best Director

Best Animation

Best Character Design

Best Score

Best Fight Scene

  • Emperor Crimson vs. Metallic (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)
  • Levi vs. Beast Titan (Attack on Titan Season 3)
  • Mob vs. Toichiro (Mob Psycho 100 II)
  • Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
  • Thorfinn vs. Thorkell (Vinland Saga)
  • Ushiwakamaru vs. Tiamat (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia)

Best Couple

  • Baki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto (Baki)
  • Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane (KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR)
  • Mafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama (given)
  • Reo & Mabu (Sarazanmai)
  • Rika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi (O Maidens in Your Savage Season)
  • Ymir & Historia (Attack on Titan Season 3)

Best VA Performance (JP)

  • Mamoru Miyano as Reo Niiboshi (Sarazanmai)
  • Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
  • Yūichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)
  • Yukino Satsuki as Ai Magase (BABYLON)
  • Yuuko Kaida as Isabella (The Promised Neverland)
  • Yūsuke Kobayashi as Senku (Dr. Stone)

Best VA Performance (EN)

Best Comedy

Best Fantasy

  • Ascendance of a Bookworm
  • ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
  • Attack on Titan Season 3
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  • Sarazanmai
  • The Promised Neverland

Best Drama

  • BABYLON
  • Carole & Tuesday
  • Fruits Basket
  • Stars Align
  • The Promised Neverland
  • Vinland Saga

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

  • Hold Me Now by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (Carole & Tuesday)
  • Sayonara Gokko by amazarashi (Dororo)
  • veil by Keina Suda (Fire Force)
  • Chikatto Chika Chikaa by Konami Kohara (KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR)
  • Stand by me by The Peggies (Sarazanmai)
  • Torches by Aimer (Vinland Saga)

The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll's panel of judges before voting opened on January 10 and judges' votes are weighted 70/30 to influence the eventual winners. The site widened its judging pool to 36 judges.

The Anime Awards 2019 will be announced live from Crunchyroll's headquarters in San Francisco at 5pm PST on February 15.

