Carole & Tuesday, Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga Land Most Nominations for Crunchyroll's Anime Awards
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its fourth annual Anime Awards on Friday. Several series have the chance to win big with nominations in several major categories, including Shinichiro Watanabe's Carole & Tuesday, the fan-favorite Demon Slayer, the dark thriller The Promised Neverland, BONES' supernatural coming-of-age series Mob Psycho 100 II, Kunihiko Ikuhara's kappa boys Sarazanmai, and the historical epic Vinland Saga.
Among the nominees, Carole & Tuesday, Demon Slayer, and Vinland Saga could sweep the awards with nine nominations each. The Promised Neverland and Sarazanmai are close behind with eight nominations followed by Mob Psycho 100 II with seven.
The streaming service added additional categories since its initial announcement in December. Fans can vote for their favorite opening and ending sequences, favorite voice acting performances by both Japanese and English VAs, and the best comedy, fantasy, and drama series. Best Film and Best Continuing Series categories were not included this year.
The nominees are:
Best Anime of the Year
- Carole & Tuesday
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Mob Psycho 100 II
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season
- The Promised Neverland
- Vinland Saga
Best Protagonist
- Emma (The Promised Neverland)
- Hyakkimaru (Dororo)
- Saitama (One Punch Man 2)
- Senku (Dr. Stone)
- Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)
- Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket)
Best Antagonist
- Ai Magase (Babylon)
- Angela (Carole & Tuesday)
- Askeladd (Vinland Saga)
- Garou (One Punch Man 2)
- Isabella (The Promised Neverland)
- Overhaul (My Hero Academia)
Best Boy
- Bruno Bucciarati (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)
- Hyakkimaru (Dororo)
- Kanata Hoshijima (ASTRA LOST IN SPACE)
- Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100 II)
- Naruzō Machio (How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?)
- Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)
Best Girl
- Carole (Carole & Tuesday)
- Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)
- Emma (The Promised Neverland)
- Kohaku (Dr. Stone)
- Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)
- Raphtalia (The Rising of The Shield Hero)
Best Director
- Tetsuro Araki (Attack on Titan Season 3)
- Kiyotaka Suzuki (BABYLON)
- Shinichiro Watanabe & Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday)
- Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100 II)
- Kunihiko Ikuhara (Sarazanmai)
- Shūhei Yabuta (Vinland Saga)
Best Animation
- Attack on Titan Season 3
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
- Mob Psycho 100 II
- Sarazanmai
- Vinland Saga
Best Character Design
- Tsunenori Saito, Eisaku Kubonouchi (Carole & Tuesday)
- Satoshi Iwataki, Hiroyuki Asada (Dororo)
- Yuko Iwasa (Dr. Stone)
- Yūko Yahiro, Aka Akasaka (KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR)
- Kayoko Ishikawa, Miggy (Sarazanmai)
- Takahiko Abiru, Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga)
Best Score
- Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan Season 3)
- Mocky (Carole & Tuesday)
- Gō Shiina and Yuki Kajiura (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
- Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and YUKI KANESAKA (Dr. Stone)
- Yūgo Kanno (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)
- Kevin Penkin (The Rising of The Shield Hero)
Best Fight Scene
- Emperor Crimson vs. Metallic (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)
- Levi vs. Beast Titan (Attack on Titan Season 3)
- Mob vs. Toichiro (Mob Psycho 100 II)
- Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
- Thorfinn vs. Thorkell (Vinland Saga)
- Ushiwakamaru vs. Tiamat (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia)
Best Couple
- Baki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto (Baki)
- Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane (KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR)
- Mafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama (given)
- Reo & Mabu (Sarazanmai)
- Rika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi (O Maidens in Your Savage Season)
- Ymir & Historia (Attack on Titan Season 3)
Best VA Performance (JP)
- Mamoru Miyano as Reo Niiboshi (Sarazanmai)
- Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
- Yūichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)
- Yukino Satsuki as Ai Magase (BABYLON)
- Yuuko Kaida as Isabella (The Promised Neverland)
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Senku (Dr. Stone)
Best VA Performance (EN)
- Kyle McCarley as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100 II)
- Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket)
- Erica Mendez as Retsuko (Aggretsuko Season 2)
- Billy Kametz as Naofumi (The Rising of The Shield Hero)
- Faye Mata as Aqua (KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!)
- Casey Mongillo as Shinji (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
Best Comedy
- Aggretsuko Season 2
- How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?
- Isekai Quartet
- KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR
- My Roommate is a Cat
- Sarazanmai
Best Fantasy
- Ascendance of a Bookworm
- ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
- Attack on Titan Season 3
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Sarazanmai
- The Promised Neverland
Best Drama
- BABYLON
- Carole & Tuesday
- Fruits Basket
- Stars Align
- The Promised Neverland
- Vinland Saga
Best Opening Sequence
- Kiss Me by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (Carole & Tuesday)
- Kawaki wo Ameku by Minami (Domestic Girlfriend)
- Inferno by Mrs. Green Apple (Fire Force)
- 99.9 by MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana, (Mob Psycho 100 II)
- Touch Off by UVERworld (The Promised Neverland)
- Mukanjyo by Survive Said the Prophet (Vinland Saga)
Best Ending Sequence
- Hold Me Now by Nai Br.XX & Celeina Ann (Carole & Tuesday)
- Sayonara Gokko by amazarashi (Dororo)
- veil by Keina Suda (Fire Force)
- Chikatto Chika Chikaa by Konami Kohara (KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR)
- Stand by me by The Peggies (Sarazanmai)
- Torches by Aimer (Vinland Saga)
The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll's panel of judges before voting opened on January 10 and judges' votes are weighted 70/30 to influence the eventual winners. The site widened its judging pool to 36 judges.
The Anime Awards 2019 will be announced live from Crunchyroll's headquarters in San Francisco at 5pm PST on February 15.