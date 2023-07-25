Voice Actress, Singer Minako Kotobuki Announces Marriage

Kotobuki marries person outside entertainment industry

Cover of Minako Kotobuki's album Save My World Image via Sony Music Shop

Voice actress and singerannounced on her blog on Monday that she got married to a person outside the entertainment industry whom she had been dating for some time.

She expressed her deepest thanks to everyone who has supported her ever since she started in the entertainment industry as a child with her characters, her music, and her concerts, adding that "it is because of everyone that I am able to smile every day and spend my days happily even now."

Kotobuki traveled to the United Kingdom for a year-long study trip in March 2020, and returned to Japan in December 2021.

Kotobuki studied language and drama in the U.K. During her stay, she continued her work as a voice actress and started a YouTube channel where she talks about her observations about English culture. She also visited the locations of the K-ON! movie and briefly appeared as a correspondent for the NHK BS Premium television program Itoshii Paris (Dearest Paris).

Kotobuki's anime roles include Sound! Euphonium 's Asuka Tanaka, K-ON! 's Tsumugi Kotobuki, Tiger & Bunny 's Karina Lyle, Glitter Force Doki Doki 's Rikka Hishikawa, Fairy gone 's Sweety, Berserk 's Rickert, Aikatsu! 's Mizuki Kanzaki, Bloom Into You 's Tōko Nanami, and A Certain Scientific Railgun 's Mitsuko Kongō.

The voice actress has performed many anime theme songs as part of Sphere , a four-member voice actress and idol group. The group has performed songs for anime including Bakuman. 3 , Zakuro , Natsu-iro Kiseki , Squid Girl Season 2 , Hatsukoi Limited , and Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow .