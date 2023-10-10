Voice Actors Atsumi Tanezaki, Yū Miyazaki Announce Marriage

Both actors have worked in numerous anime together

Image via Haikyo

Voice actorsandboth announced on their marriage to each other on October 2.

Miyazaki added that Tanezaki taught him a lot about voice acting when he was still a rookie voice actor .

Tanezaki debuted as a voice actor in visual novels before working on anime, working under multiple aliases. Her major anime voice acting debut was the role Asako Natsume in the My Little Monster anime in 2012. She has since gained steady popularity over the past 10 years, initially known for roles requiring subtle acting skills, such as Mizore in Sound! Euphonium and Liz and the Blue Bird , Chise in The Ancient Magus' Bride , or more recently, the titular Frieren in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End . In recent years, she has diversified the types of roles she plays, including playing the rambunctious Anya in Spy×Family , and the headstrong leader Dobermann in Arknights .

Miyazaki has voiced such roles as Sachirō Hirugami in Haikyu!! To The Top , Taira no Shigehira in The Heike Story , Civet Anhern in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Quartz in I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , and Itsuomi Nagi in the upcoming A Sign of Affection .

In anime, Tanezaki and Miyazaki have voiced roles together in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Ahiru no Sora , The Ancient Magus' Bride , Horimiya , and School Babysitters , among others. Within visual novels, Tanezaki and Miyazaki have voiced roles together in School of Talent: SUZU-ROUTE .