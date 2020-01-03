Asteroid in Love TV Anime Gets Educational Shorts

Each anime short about astronomy, geology streams for 1 week

Kadokawa began streaming the first "KiraKira Zōkangō!" (KiraKira Special Edition!) anime short for the Asteroid in Love television anime on Saturday. In the series of shorts, the television anime's astrogeo club members discuss topics in astronomy and geology. The first episode focuses on Mira, a red giant star in the constellation Cetus that also appears in the television anime's first episode.

A new episode of the shorts will debut every week, and each episode will stream for only one week.

The television anime inspired by Quro 's manga of the same name premiered in Japan on January 3, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

When she was little, Konohata Mira promises a boy she meets at a camp site that they can go find a galaxy together. When she enters high school, she joins the astrology club. But that year, the astrology club happened to combine with the geology club, making it the astrogeo club?! Won't you go find all kinds of sparkles with the astrogeo girls?

Daisuke Hiramaki ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is handling series scripts. Jun Yamazaki ( Three Leaves, Three Colors , Uzamaid! ) is designing the characters.

Nao Tōyama is performing the opening theme song "Aruiteikō!" (Let's Go for a Walk!), while Minori Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Yozora" (Night Sky).

Quro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in January 2017. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on May 27.