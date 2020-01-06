Murenase! Seton Gakuen Anime Gets 12 TV Episodes, Unaired Episode

1st BD ships on March 3 with new manga, soundtrack CD

Happinet Pictures began streaming a commercial on Tuesday for the Blu-ray Disc releases of the television anime of Bungo Yamashita 's Murenase! Seton Gakuen (Come Together! Seton Academy) manga, and the video revealed that the anime will have 12 television episodes and one unaired episode. Each Blu-ray Disc volume will include four television anime episodes, and the third volume will also include a completely new short anime. The first Blu-ray Disc volume will ship on March 3, and subsequent volumes will ship every other month.

Additionally, each volume will bundle an exclusive manga by Yamashita, and the first two volumes will bundle soundtrack CDs.

The anime debuted on television in Japan on Monday.

The anime stars:

The anime will also star Kenjiro Tsuda as male animal characters in each episode.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Robot Girls Z , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Zombie Land Saga ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is designing the characters. Takahiro Sakai is serving as chief animation director, and Megumi Nagayama is serving as animal animation director. Yusuke Kato ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ), and Tomoya Kawasaki are composing the music.

The "survival of the fittest animal romantic comedy" manga takes place at a school for animals, where the students' curricula centers on the idea of "survival of the fittest." The lone human in the class (who hates animals) and the lone wolf girl in the class meet, and their nonsense academy life begins.

The anime is collaborating with the following companies: Kyushu Nature Animal Park African Safari, Gunma Safari Park, Chiba City Animal Park, Tennoji Zoo, Tōbu Animal Park, Nagoya City Higashiyama Zoo, Cat Café Kyariko, and Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise.

Yamashita launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in May 2016.