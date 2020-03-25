Plunderer Anime's 2nd Half Introduces More Cast in New Video

The official website for the television anime of Suu Minazuki 's Plunderer manga posted the anime's fifth promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews the second half's opening theme song "Kokō no Hikari Lonely dark" (Lofty light, Lonely dark) by Miku Itō , and it also announces more cast members from the 13th Special Military School.

The newly announced cast members are:

Satoshi Hino as Taketora Dōan, a powerful member of B Class

as Taketora Dōan, a powerful member of B Class Kaito Ishikawa as Tokikaze Sakai, as Rihito's childhood friend in A Class

Kotono Mitsuishi as Firenda, an instructor and lieutenant



The website also posted designs for previous characters:

Yoshiki Nakajima as Rihito Sakai

as Rihito Sakai Aoi Yūki as Mizuka Sonohara

Toshihiko Seki as Schmerman

Hiroki Touchi as Alan



Yen Press has licensed the "heroic action fantasy" manga, and the company describes the story:

It's the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, and the world is controlled by numbers. Every human born is branded with a "Count,” which could mean anything from the number of kilometers walked to the amount of people who have said your food is tasty. And if your Count drops to 0… you'll be sent into the Abyss! After Hina's mother's Count dropped to 0, her last request is for Hina to look for the Legendary Red Baron.

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo both seasons, Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! ) is directing the anime series at studio Geek Toys ( RErideD ). Masashi Suzuki ( Isuca , Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Minami-ke: Okawari ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yuka Takashina ( Dance with Devils ), Yūki Fukuchi (chief animation director for Bakuon!! ), and Hiroki Fukuda (key animator for I want to eat your pancreas ) are designing the characters. Miku Itō performs the show's current opening theme song "Plunderer," and Rina Honnizumi (the voice of Hina) performs the current ending theme song "Countless Days."

Rina Honnizumi , Ari Ozawa , and Shizuka Itou performs the new ending theme song "Reason of Life" as their respective characters.

The second half will premiere on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on April 1, on BS11 on April 2, and on AT-X on April 3.

The series' first half premiered on January 8. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The series will run for 24 episodes.