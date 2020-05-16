Sayuri Performs New Theme Song for Sing 'Yesterday' for Me Anime

New song premieres in episode 7

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Kei Toume 's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga announced on Saturday that Sayuri (theme songs for Golden Kamuy season 2, Scum's Wish , My Hero Academia season 4) is performing the new theme song "Aoibashi" for the anime. The theme song will premiere with the show's seventh episode.

The anime premiered on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block on April 4. The series will have 12 television episodes, plus an additional six episodes that will only be available via streaming. AbemaTV will begin an exclusive advance streaming of the latter six episodes after the main series concludes. Animator and character designer Junichirō Taniguchi stated last month that the anime has finished production.

Yoshiyuki Fujiwara ( GJ Club , New Game! , Plastic Memories ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) is penning the scripts. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Natsuyuki Rendezvous , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is designing the characters. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! , Tada Never Falls in Love , Azur Lane ) is the sound director. DMM.futureworks is producing the project.

The coming-of-age story follows a university graduate named Rikuo who has not been able to find permanent employment after college, a mysterious woman named Haru who has a pet crow, and Rikuo's former university classmate Shinako.