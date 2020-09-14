Nana Mizuki Performs New Opening Theme for Duel Masters King Anime

New theme song "No Rain, No Rainbow" debuts in October

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Tuesday that voice actress and singer Nana Mizuki will perform the new theme song titled "No Rain, No Rainbow" for the Duel Masters King anime. The new song will debut in October.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 5, and the show airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. New episodes resumed from May 31 after the anime had been delayed as of April 26 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Channels had rebroadcasted the anime starting on May 3.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Duel Masters!! ) is directing the anime at Brains Base and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment ( SMDE ). Yoichi Kato is returning from the previous two anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts, and Yasuyuki Noda ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters. Jun'ichi Igarashi is composing the music.

Serena Kōzuki is performing the ending theme song "Tomodachi dakara" (Because We're Friends).

The anime is a continuation of the anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! (with two exclamation points) anime that premiered in April 2019. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, the son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. Yumiko Kobayashi returns to play Joe Kirifuda, and Setsuji Satoh plays Decky.

Shigenobu Matsumoto launched a Duel Masters King manga on February 15.